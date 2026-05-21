The Shape of Nothingness: Objects, Details, Landscapes

It can happen that one photographs something solely for its form or for some mental association, without there being any obvious or clear reason to transform something as fleeting as a quantum fluctuation—which appears before the lens, giving shape to nothingness—into a finished image.

Just as particles can appear out of nowhere in the void of the cosmos only to annihilate themselves immediately in an almost imperceptible flash, so too can forms coalesce in the corner of the photographer’s eye—images that evoke others by association, or references to the work of others—only to curl back in on themselves and vanish once more into irrelevance.

In this work, I have sought to bring together, somewhat arbitrarily, a few of these ripples, trying to capture their atmosphere before losing sight of them, like the physicist who, with bursts of millions of electronvolts, catches a glimpse of an exotic particle in the act of decaying.

The circle and the tentacle. Milan, Via F. Petrarca, 23 April 2026.

Cash machine and chain reaction. Rome, Via Natale Del Grande, 25 February 2026.

Composition with a stop sign. Rome, Via dei Gracchi, 8 May 2026.

Out of place: the king and a vanishing bottle. Rome, Via Garibaldi, 24 March 2026.

The road and the clouds: quoting an ancient Master. Castel Madama (RM), A24 motorway, 16 April 2026.

Earthenware pot amongst iron pots. Rome, Piazza Risorgimento, 13 April 2026.

Kiss. Rome, Via Barletta, 8 May 2026.

The staircase of life (block of flats). Azzate (VA), Via Renato Colli, 25 April 2026.

Sleeping Beauty: spell. Milan, Via F. Albani, 23 April 2026.