I just want a little ray of sunshine

What a woman thinks

Photo of Andrea Giubelli Andrea Giubelli28 January 2025
I’m very tired of running, I’m very tired of always fighting against everything and everyone. I’m very tired of this cold and endless winter. My legs can’t hold me up anymore, my heart is beating fast and its rhythm is faster than my steps.

The sound of my footsteps and that of my heart mixes with the noises of the street and the voices of the people. I just want some peace and quiet, I just want a little ray of sunshine, a ray of sunshine that can give me a bit of light and a bit of warmth.

A ray of sunshine that can pierce the darkness that envelops me like a dark and heavy blanket that I can’t get rid of. People look at me, they think I’m beautiful and they think that because I’m beautiful I’m also happy; they believe that because I’m beautiful I’m also strong; they believe that because I’m beautiful I have everything I want. Now what I want is a ray of sunshine, a ray of sunshine that warms me a little.

A special thanks to Victoria.

Ferrara, Italy – A ray of sunshine, Victoria, January 2025
