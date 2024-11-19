Decommissioning objects: details and landscapes

Armchair and pavement. Rome, Borgo S.Angelo, October 28th 2024.

There is a somewhat autumnal charm in things that have lost their function and utility, a serene sadness that emanates like a perfume from their state of abandonment, and the dignity of objects that, without serving a purpose any longer, have nevertheless retained a form that recalls their use.

They remind us that everything changes, nothing is forever and we are the first in this impermanence.

And indeed, the images that make up this work were taken in different locations but in the short period of time between 25 October and 4 November: right in the middle of autunmn.

But at the same time they are incongruous objects, which precisely because of their loss of meaning and usefulness stand there like fish out of water, reminding us with a certain irony that not even the end is too serious.

Peter on the glass. Francavilla Fontana (BR), Via S.Francesco d’Assisi, November 4th 2024

Rails tracks overrun with weeds. Rome, Piazzale Gregorio VII, October 28th 2024.

Romantic ruin with car park. Rome, Via Tiburtina, October 30th 2024.

Interruption. Rome, Via della Stazione Vaticana, October 28th 2024.

Market place. Rome, Via dei Volsci, October 30th 2024.

Deviation lever. Rome, Piazzale Gregorio VII, October 28th 2024.

Disused military warehouses. Brindisi, Airport, November 2nd 2024.

Broken glass. Rome, Via dei Banchi Vecchi, October 25th 2024.