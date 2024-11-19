Decommissioning objects: details and landscapes

There is a somewhat autumnal charm in things that have lost their function and utility, a serene sadness that emanates like a perfume from their state of abandonment, and the dignity of objects that, without serving a purpose any longer, have nevertheless retained a form that recalls their use.
They remind us that everything changes, nothing is forever and we are the first in this impermanence.
And indeed, the images that make up this work were taken in different locations but in the short period of time between 25 October and 4 November: right in the middle of autunmn.
But at the same time they are incongruous objects, which precisely because of their loss of meaning and usefulness stand there like fish out of water, reminding us with a certain irony that not even the end is too serious.