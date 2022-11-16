We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Women’s glances in … around

Photo of Antonis Giakoumakis Antonis Giakoumakis16 November 2022
Wandering around the corners of Greece, I unconsciously captured with my lens mainly women’s looks.

I’m not looking to find the “folklore“, the kerchief, but the look. This is what attracts me and I want to capture it with my lens.

The look of the grandmothers so expressive to give, sometimes, a sweetness to their dug face.

Women’s looks, glances.
From open windows, from half-open doors, there on the street. Observers of life.
Faces gloomy, exploratory, indifferent, puzzled.
Women’s looks tired but also smiling.

After the home care, for a walk, for a visit to the neighbor, for weggera at home.

The need for extroversion brings them to the fore, as does the need for work from the field to the bazaar.

Familiar images that I have relived in the past, where I was born. If possible I would like to go back in time to meet with human eyes again, in humble places… churches, abandoned villages, deserted streets…

They are my experiences μου my obsessions!
Women’s glances.
Unexpected scene, in a street theater without spectators and applause.
Everyday life.

Faces clearly cut off from urban interference. They calm my soul.

The journey will continue and you know, somewhere on the road I might meet the look of a grandmother… one mother !!

If you bend over to your fellow human beings
in their indifferent eyes will be written
your loneliness is hopeless, total.

Katerina Angelaki-Rook (Loneliness)

Komotini | Rhodes | Corinth | Tinos | Trifylia | Florina | Chania | Chalkida

I was born and raised in Chania, Crete. Now I live in Athens. I deal with photography (I would say systematically) since 2012, since then I was "absorbing" ... with the Information Technology! "Photography of me is all I do not want to forget when I experience them, so they will not get lost in time.

