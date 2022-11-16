Women’s glances in … around

Wandering around the corners of Greece, I unconsciously captured with my lens mainly women’s looks.

I’m not looking to find the “folklore“, the kerchief, but the look. This is what attracts me and I want to capture it with my lens.

The look of the grandmothers so expressive to give, sometimes, a sweetness to their dug face.

Women’s looks, glances.

From open windows, from half-open doors, there on the street. Observers of life.

Faces gloomy, exploratory, indifferent, puzzled.

Women’s looks tired but also smiling.

After the home care, for a walk, for a visit to the neighbor, for weggera at home.

The need for extroversion brings them to the fore, as does the need for work from the field to the bazaar.

Familiar images that I have relived in the past, where I was born. If possible I would like to go back in time to meet with human eyes again, in humble places… churches, abandoned villages, deserted streets…

They are my experiences μου my obsessions!

Women’s glances.

Unexpected scene, in a street theater without spectators and applause.

Everyday life.

Faces clearly cut off from urban interference. They calm my soul.

The journey will continue and you know, somewhere on the road I might meet the look of a grandmother… one mother !!

If you bend over to your fellow human beings

in their indifferent eyes will be written

your loneliness is hopeless, total. Katerina Angelaki-Rook (Loneliness)

Komotini | Rhodes | Corinth | Tinos | Trifylia | Florina | Chania | Chalkida

