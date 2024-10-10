The arcane fascination of marinas

The sea, in its contact with the land, has always exerted an irresistible fascination from which innumerable images of marinas have sprung in painting and photography: landscapes in which the encounter between land sea and sky is the protagonist.
It is the drama of a stormy sea crashing on the shore and fascinating with the terror of its ruthless power, the hypnotic force of the movement of the waves, equal and always different, or the delicate and changing pattern of the foam on the shoreline, from which not for nothing the myth gives birth to Aphrodite, or simply the idea of infinity that springs from the juxtaposition of sky and sea.
And on the marina, one grasps the mutability of time, the cycles of the seasons and that fleeting, elusive moment when summer breaks into the prelude of autumn, and although a few warm, sunny days will return, nothing will ever be the same again.