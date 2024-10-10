The arcane fascination of marinas

Aphrodite between earth and water. Etretat, Normandy, August 6th 2024.

The sea, in its contact with the land, has always exerted an irresistible fascination from which innumerable images of marinas have sprung in painting and photography: landscapes in which the encounter between land sea and sky is the protagonist.

Sea, land, sky, waning tide. Le Mont Saint Michel, Normandy, August 8th 2024.

It is the drama of a stormy sea crashing on the shore and fascinating with the terror of its ruthless power, the hypnotic force of the movement of the waves, equal and always different, or the delicate and changing pattern of the foam on the shoreline, from which not for nothing the myth gives birth to Aphrodite, or simply the idea of infinity that springs from the juxtaposition of sky and sea.

End-of-season prelude. Torrenova, Sicily, August 19th 2024.

And on the marina, one grasps the mutability of time, the cycles of the seasons and that fleeting, elusive moment when summer breaks into the prelude of autumn, and although a few warm, sunny days will return, nothing will ever be the same again.

Infinity. Cap Frehel, Brittany, August 9th 2024.

Waves. Torrenova, Sicily, August 19th 2024.

Last little bather. Torrenova, Sicily, August 19th 2024.

At the end of the storm. Torrenova, Sicily. August 20th 2024.

In the wind. Torrenova, Sicily, August 20th 2024.

Almost mystical. Torrenova, Sicily, August 20th 2024.