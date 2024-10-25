Street photograpy just around the corner from my house

The images I present here have little in common with each other: the things and people who are their subjects represent or do different things, with no apparent connection between them.

To use a literary comparison, rather than chapters of a novel, they seem like scattered tales from a somewhat random collection.

Each of these photos is a story in itself, united with the others perhaps only by a certain carefree atmosphere and the common category of street photography, by the search for some contrasting element, and by the plurality of subjects in such a short space and time: the images in this work were taken in a few days between September and October, strictly within walking distance of my home, around the corner to be precise.

And also a hymn to my personal laziness: street photography by walking just a little.

Roma

Light and mystery. Rome, Borgo Vittorio, September 19th 2024.

Don’t laugh at him. Rome, Piazza Pia, September 10th 2024.

Holy spritz. Rome, Borgo Pio, September 18th 2024.

Hair. Rome, Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II, October 9th 2024.

Town twinning. Rome, Lungotevere Castello, October 14th 2024.

Showering, as you can, Rome, Piazza del Catalone, October 19th 2024.

Cyclists with stripes but no stars. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, September 24th 2024.

Crossroads. Rome, Via Crescenzio, September 20th 2024.

Not even Divine Providence saves you. Rome, Vicolo delle Palline, October 10th 2024.