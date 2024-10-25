Street photograpy just around the corner from my house

The images I present here have little in common with each other: the things and people who are their subjects represent or do different things, with no apparent connection between them.
To use a literary comparison, rather than chapters of a novel, they seem like scattered tales from a somewhat random collection.
Each of these photos is a story in itself, united with the others perhaps only by a certain carefree atmosphere and the common category of street photography, by the search for some contrasting element, and by the plurality of subjects in such a short space and time: the images in this work were taken in a few days between September and October, strictly within walking distance of my home, around the corner to be precise.
And also a hymn to my personal laziness: street photography by walking just a little.
Roma