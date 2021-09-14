One Photo Story

The revived doll, a myth

Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh14 September 2021
0 67

12/09/2021

Krevo

Belarus

The revived doll is, without a doubt, a myth. However, how often do we meet this strong, exciting image in the folklore and rituals of different countries and peoples. Ever since childhood, I was worried about the question of the relationship between the doll and its owner. And the fact that there is a relationship is beyond doubt. We give the dolls names, thereby endowing them with certain character traits. By playing with them, we communicate emotions to them. The doll becomes a sacred object. Comparison of an inanimate doll with a living person enhances its deadness. However, being a man-made inanimate, the doll carries life in itself. All this adds up to a contradictory and exciting image. As opposed to a man to a doll.

The doll in the photo sets fire to the window frame. She seems to be challenging her mistress. Perhaps avenging indifference. For the fact that she has not played with her for a long time.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh14 September 2021
0 67
Photo of Maria Bartosh

Maria Bartosh

My name is Maria Bartosz. I am 35 years old. I am very passionate about photography. But I’m not doing it professionally yet. I am at the beginning of my career.

Related Articles

Growing up

8 September 2021

In the tall grass

1 September 2021

Resilience, defence and resistance in Myanmar

21 July 2021

Children in the Jewish community of Trieste

12 May 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button