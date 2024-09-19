We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo StoryViet Nam

Living Monuments

Photo of Artem Khazov Artem Khazov19 September 2024
0 207

Traveling around the world, we often admire beautiful architecture, monuments, and unique cultural rituals that have survived to our time.

Unfortunately, we very rarely think about the people who are living out their days. For most, they are just old people; no one ever thinks about their lives and the stories they could tell.

03/01/2024

In the photograph is a Vietnamese family living in a house built back in 1900.
The house, like the mother, has gone through the entire Vietnam War. And I can hardly imagine what she has seen throughout her life. Unfortunately, she can no longer tell her story; the woman has almost completely lost the ability to interact with people and struggles to remember how to eat.

However, the house they live in can reveal a bit of history.
Its walls still bear the scars of shelling, and in the yard gapes a wound where one of the shells struck.
Just like the cold walls of the house, she will tell no one anything anymore; one can only see the scars and the time that mercilessly takes its toll.

Unfortunately, for most, this is not so important.

Tags
Photo of Artem Khazov Artem Khazov19 September 2024
0 207
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Artem Khazov

Artem Khazov

I am a photographer from St. Petersburg and have been doing photography for over 5 years. I specialize in capturing life in all its… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We use advertisements to keep our website online.

Please whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin