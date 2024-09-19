Living Monuments

Traveling around the world, we often admire beautiful architecture, monuments, and unique cultural rituals that have survived to our time.

Unfortunately, we very rarely think about the people who are living out their days. For most, they are just old people; no one ever thinks about their lives and the stories they could tell.

03/01/2024

In the photograph is a Vietnamese family living in a house built back in 1900.

The house, like the mother, has gone through the entire Vietnam War. And I can hardly imagine what she has seen throughout her life. Unfortunately, she can no longer tell her story; the woman has almost completely lost the ability to interact with people and struggles to remember how to eat.

However, the house they live in can reveal a bit of history.

Its walls still bear the scars of shelling, and in the yard gapes a wound where one of the shells struck.

Just like the cold walls of the house, she will tell no one anything anymore; one can only see the scars and the time that mercilessly takes its toll.

Unfortunately, for most, this is not so important.