Do you see the stars? Do you believe in stars? Do you dream of hearing their whisper? The universe is infinite. The Milky Way will show you your way. Listen to your heart. Listen to your body. Listen to yourself.
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.