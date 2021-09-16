Мinsk

Belarus

I have a place where the soul lives. The place to which I aspire, where I want to return. Place of power.

I think we all think about the main thing. About the meaning of our existence. Obviously, it is different for everyone. One sees the point in caring for loved ones, the other in achieving goals. And over and over again conquers new heights.

But there are categories of people for whom the meaning is to find their place in life. It is the places, not the paths. It is different for everyone. For one, the “place of power” is filled with monologues, voices, opinions. For another, it is a chair under the shade of trees, in which one can sit at sunset, listen to the soundless and enjoy the spiritual fulfillment and images of memory.