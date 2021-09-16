One Photo Story

Place of power

Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh16 September 2021
0 58

12/09/2021

Мinsk

Belarus

I have a place where the soul lives. The place to which I aspire, where I want to return. Place of power.

I think we all think about the main thing. About the meaning of our existence. Obviously, it is different for everyone. One sees the point in caring for loved ones, the other in achieving goals. And over and over again conquers new heights.

But there are categories of people for whom the meaning is to find their place in life. It is the places, not the paths. It is different for everyone. For one, the “place of power” is filled with monologues, voices, opinions. For another, it is a chair under the shade of trees, in which one can sit at sunset, listen to the soundless and enjoy the spiritual fulfillment and images of memory.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Maria Bartosh Maria Bartosh16 September 2021
0 58
Photo of Maria Bartosh

Maria Bartosh

My name is Maria Bartosz. I am 35 years old. I am very passionate about photography. But I’m not doing it professionally yet. I am at the beginning of my career.

Related Articles

The revived doll, a myth

14 September 2021

Memories cannot be erased from memory

11 September 2021

Growing up

8 September 2021

In the tall grass

1 September 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button