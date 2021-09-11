Memories cannot be erased from memory. They are deeply rooted in the subconscious. A moment or people remind of them. Everything passes, but everything returns when the events of the world contribute to these memories. Everyone has their own. Time works a little with them. They subside, but do not disappear without a trace. Important moments are forever in the heart of your home. And, no matter how old you are, flipping through your family album, you stop over photographs, trying to peer into blurry old images.
Mila Mokina-Khairullova
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.
