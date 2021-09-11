Yekaterinburg

Russia

Memories cannot be erased from memory. They are deeply rooted in the subconscious. A moment or people remind of them. Everything passes, but everything returns when the events of the world contribute to these memories. Everyone has their own. Time works a little with them. They subside, but do not disappear without a trace. Important moments are forever in the heart of your home. And, no matter how old you are, flipping through your family album, you stop over photographs, trying to peer into blurry old images.