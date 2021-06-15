Photo Exhibition

Easton Nights, a selection curated by Camilla Boemio

A selection of photographs from the Peter Ydeen’s series ” Easton Nights”, curated by Camilla Boemio, will be exhibited at Galleria Bruno Lisi in Rome

“Easton Nights is a suspension in time. It is the analysis of the oneiric urban brims that radiate hidden melancholies by depicting unusual still lifes, forgotten agglomerations, overgrown plants, drain covers, gates and cars, apocalyptic street signs, garden-grounded small boats, bizarre animal statues, and nineteenth-century cinematic buildings. It is a journey that navigates the streets and leads to the ephemeral borders where imagination and reality converge. It is the beginning of stories, the ends of tales intrinsically composing a rhythmically laconic gradation where light is masterfully creating. Each image is a poem in itself where intimate memories, significant and insignificant details, and glimpses of solitary places, all converging with fascination. They are tales within a tale, each one revealing the photographer’s soul; a wandering seeker, a poet seduced by the pathos of forms.”

Camilla Boemio
Night Bush

Date: 21-06-2021 • 07-07-2021
Venue: Galleria Bruno Lisi

Bush Shadow
Peter Ydeen (1957) studied painting and sculpture at Virginia Tech, under Ray Kass, (BA), Brooklyn College under Alan D'Arcangelo and Robert Henry, (MFA Fellowship) and at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture with visiting artists, Francesco Clemente, Judy Pfaff, William Wegman, Mark Di Suvero and others. After studies, Peter made his way in a variety of jobs, including set construction, lighting, illustrations, architectural modeling working in architecture, stage, advertising and film. Later, after marrying his wife Mei li, they opened a gallery in New York City selling African, Chinese and Tibetan sculpture. Over the last several years Peter has concentrated on photography where he is able to use the many years spent learning to see.

