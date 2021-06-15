Easton Nights, a selection curated by Camilla Boemio

A selection of photographs from the Peter Ydeen’s series ” Easton Nights”, curated by Camilla Boemio, will be exhibited at Galleria Bruno Lisi in Rome

“Easton Nights is a suspension in time. It is the analysis of the oneiric urban brims that radiate hidden melancholies by depicting unusual still lifes, forgotten agglomerations, overgrown plants, drain covers, gates and cars, apocalyptic street signs, garden-grounded small boats, bizarre animal statues, and nineteenth-century cinematic buildings. It is a journey that navigates the streets and leads to the ephemeral borders where imagination and reality converge. It is the beginning of stories, the ends of tales intrinsically composing a rhythmically laconic gradation where light is masterfully creating. Each image is a poem in itself where intimate memories, significant and insignificant details, and glimpses of solitary places, all converging with fascination. They are tales within a tale, each one revealing the photographer’s soul; a wandering seeker, a poet seduced by the pathos of forms.”

Camilla Boemio