  21/06/2020

  Sacrofano

  Italy

Camminavo nel bosco vicino casa di mia nonna. C’era un sole caldo, sole di prima estate. 21 giugno. Cielo blu, niente nuvole. In trenta secondi la natura si ribellò al primo cenno d’estate chiamando il vento.
Il vento portò la sua famiglia di nuvole e odore di alberi. Niente luce, tutto diventava scuro. Alcune gocce di pioggia mi toccarono il viso e la mano sinistra che impugnava la mia compagna. Una tempesta era in arrivo, necessitavo di un riparo per me e per lei. Una piccola tettoia abbandonata, punto di riferimento passato di qualche pastore faceva al caso mio. Appena sotto le lamiere un tuono ruppe il silenzio… poi pioggia. Solo pioggia. Ipnotizzato dal cambio d’umore della natura, simile ai miei lunedì mattina, porto la mia compagna dolcemente vicino il mio occhio, la sistemo, quasi per caso, come se guidato dalla pioggia e dal vento stesso… e scatto. Clic.
Una luce bianca illuminò la vallata.

Support PRIVATE →
Italy landscape photography nature storm