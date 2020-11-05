Protest Against Rape

Dhaka

Bangladesh

A wave of protests emerged across Bangladesh against the increasing number of rape incidents in the country. It all started when a video of a woman being gang-raped and tortured by a group of men in the Begumganj area of Noakhali went viral. The horrific incident took place on 2nd September, but the video was uploaded on the night of 4th October, which led to a massive rage in the country.

The protests took place in different country cities, and people of different ages took part in those protests. Later, the Bangladesh government responded to the rally and approved a proposal to increase the maximum punishment for rape to the death sentence from life imprisonment. According to the human rights group named Ain o Salish Kendra, at least 975 women were raped in the first nine months of 2020, including 208 gang-rapes.

Shahbag, Dhaka – October 2020. Protestors prepare some posters using different colours.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. Protestors sing the national anthem of Bangladesh before starting the protest holding their posters against rape culture.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. A boy holds a poster beside the national flag of Bangladesh.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. An injured girl joins the protest and sings the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. An young girl joins with the other protestors against rape culture.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. Protestors prepare to march towards a prominent place to hold their positions.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. One of the protestors speaks through a loudspeaker and tries to guide the rest of the protestors.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. One of the protestors shouts different slogans against rape.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. A protester dresses up as a rape victim to protest against the increasing rape culture in Bangladesh.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. A girl stands and holds her poster against rape on the middle of the road.

Uttara, Dhaka – October 2020. A large amount of security police present at the protest event.