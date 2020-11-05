Protest Against Rape

A wave of protests emerged across Bangladesh against the increasing number of rape incidents in the country. It all started when a video of a woman being gang-raped and tortured by a group of men in the Begumganj area of Noakhali went viral. The horrific incident took place on 2nd September, but the video was uploaded on the night of 4th October, which led to a massive rage in the country.
The protests took place in different country cities, and people of different ages took part in those protests. Later, the Bangladesh government responded to the rally and approved a proposal to increase the maximum punishment for rape to the death sentence from life imprisonment. According to the human rights group named Ain o Salish Kendra, at least 975 women were raped in the first nine months of 2020, including 208 gang-rapes.