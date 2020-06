12/06/2020

Tikhoretsk

Russia

My photo work is in support of the arrested artist Yulia Tsvetkova. It opposed gender stereotypes, for the freedom of women and the female body. Yulia staged performances, laid out abstract drawings of vaginas and spoke about the important – about human rights. Now Yulia is accused of distributing pornography. In this criminal case, they can give her a real term – up to six years.

Nowadays, in the age of democracy and tolerance, the human right to freedom of thought and speech is discriminated against. This is wildness. Nevertheless, none of us today is immune from prosecution for dissent and freedom of opinion.

Freedom to Yulia Tsvetkova!

Freedom to all of us!