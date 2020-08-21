The City that No One Has Seen | In In Documentary | By By Mauro D'Agati

In the last weeks of the quarantine, I’ve started to go for a walk each time exploring another part of the city, at times walking for hours, at times returning home in 40 minutes. This practice which is close to flâneuring yet different allowed me to deal with distress created by social isolation but also to assess specific changes into the urban landscape.

Tempio dei Concerti, h 10.33 – Palermo, May 1st, 2020

As a result, I have documented 9 walks pinning each photo to the map and indicating the exact time when it has been taken. Each itinerary demonstrated the limits of my physical capacity to walk and explore the city on foot. At the same time, the photos represent the city of Palermo without its people posing a number of questions. Whether it’s still Palermo being emasculated in this brutal way or it’s the people who constitute its flesh and blood? Being stripped down from the daily recklessness has its exquisite architecture purified? How do we inhabit public spaces and animate them with our presence?

Consequently, the book The City that No One Has Seen (89books, Palermo) has been published and launched in June 2020.

Via Magione, h 10.33 – Palermo, May 1st, 2020

Foro Italico Umberto I, h 17.24 – Palermo, April 29th, 2020

Via Alessandro Manzoni, h 10.47 – Palermo, April 25th, 2020

Corso dei Mille, h 9.43 – Palermo, April 25th, 2020

Foro Italico Umberto I, h 10.38 – Palermo, April 19th, 2020

Via Roma, h 11.44 – Palermo, April 19th, 2020

Piazza Carmine, h 11.22 – Palermo, April 23rd, 2020

Via Archirafi, h 9.52 – Palermo, April 25th, 2020

Molo Sant’Erasmo, h 10.08 – Palermo, April 25th, 2020

Piazza della Vittoria, h 9.49 – Palermo, April 27th, 2020