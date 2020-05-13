The Eager Wait For A Better Tomorrow

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020.COLOURS AND HAPPINESS OF LIFE BEFORE CORONA

While being questioned between Life and Death in the severe outbreak of the Pandemic throughout the world, National and World Economy facing a cataclysmic fall, Locked down within the square for this indefinite period of time cast a deadly spell over ones’ mind. The world never faced such challenging situation in recent times. Not a single country or part of the world can find an easy escape from COVID-19.

Lockdown is not easy, its not a joke or a picnic in the summers.

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020. LIFE BEFORE CORONA

The complete house arrest for 30-40 days with no such front to front interaction, conversation with the neighbors or roaming about the streets, psychologically stresses ones mind. Loneliness causes depression and eventually one tries to judge him/her for all their failures and mistakes they had done in the past. At this juncture of hardship and struggle and ‘survival of the fittest’ life may seems to be dull and shabby, quarantined and completely socially distant from others.Waking up every morning with a quick glance to the no of positive cases in the community and death tolls,that are being increasing by leaps and bounds day by day taking away the faintest hope of a COVID free world.

Its once again proven that all our self-esteem, egoistic behaviour can be null in a void by a small Virus. Though giving us one more chance of self discovery, to Re-Live, Re-Think about our very existence.

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020. ISOLATION

In this period of home isolation and self distancing the best way to utilise the time to spend with our family,having a closer look to our own house or just having a good conversation with our family members over a cup of chai/coffee that we used to do once and then in the era of materialism and social modernization,the daily hustle bustle of life took that treasure long away from us. CORONA is deadly in its nature without any doubt but it gives a complete reboot to the earth giving us the opportunity to cherish the moments and togetherness with our loved ones,to reunite once again,having the dinner with all our near and dear ones all together. The house arrest is a boon in another way.

In this debts of despair we’re still having faith and eagerly waiting for a better tomorrow with a world full of rainbows and sunshines. Eyes are dying to taste the splendour of nature all over again, ears are mourning to hear the chirruping of birds,lips are being solicitious to get the soft touch of our loved ones to be in their arms and engaging in a loveable intimacy.

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020. GENERATION GAP

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020. FAMILY REUNION.

KOLKATA,INDIA – APR 2020. QUARANTINE TIME SPENDING BY PLAYING INDOOR GAMES.

KOLKATA,INDIA – MARCH 2020. LOCKDOWN CAUSING PSYCOLOGICAL STRESS.

KOLKATA,INDIA – MARCH 2020. FATE OF FORTUNE.

KOLKATA,INDIA – FEB 2020. DAYS OF HOPE.

KOLKATA,INDIA – MAY 2020. RAYS OF HOPE.

KOLKATA,INDIA – MAY 2020. IMAGINING THE RESTORATION OF COLOURS AND LIFE.

KOLKATA,INDIA – MAY 2020. VIRTUALLY SPREADING POSITIVITY AND HOPE IN THE DEBTS OF DESPAIR.