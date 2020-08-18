Kids flowers

They say that children are the flowers of life. I agree with that statement. Children adorn our lives. They fill it. They let us live our childhood again. And to learn this complicated world together.
Support from our readers helps improve visibility, encourage exchanges, create new opportunities for photographers and writers around the globe, so if you value what we do, please support PRIVATEphotoreview today. Thank you.
I am Anna, a beginner photographer, I am 40 years old. I love cinema, literature, theater, music, painting and photography. Throughout the year, I study the techniques and tools for creating art photography. During training, I constantly change the angle of my perception. I am inspired by the works of various photo artists and take off my world to show it to others.