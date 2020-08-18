Kids flowers

18 August 2020
|In One Photo Story
|By Anna Dyatlovskay

16/08/2020

Hakasiya

Russia

They say that children are the flowers of life. I agree with that statement. Children adorn our lives. They fill it. They let us live our childhood again. And to learn this complicated world together.

