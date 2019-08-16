0
Jamming Avoidance Response

© Iraklis Dimitriadis
Jamming Avoidance Response
by Iraklis Dimitriadis
Greece

Jamming Avoidance Response’ was created during periods of intense emotional turmoil and leans on the extreme consequence of the existential dilemma, nihilism. Through the inevitable collapse of preconceived notions about purpose, a search of sense and meaning in what it is to be human, the creative process serves as the sole ‘cure for pain’.

The work is contemplating on themes such as solitude, the flaws inherent in human relationships, failure to connect, our relations with our surroundings, the passage of time. The product of this tireless effort is the creation of a parallel, ‘existential’ reality that has its own rules, its own way of dealing with such issues. One that is not susceptible to rationalizations.

Iraklis Dimitriadis
Born in 1990 in Thessaloniki, Greece. Mainly self-taught photographer and musician. Blends electronic music with film photography, VHS tapes, field recordings, cassette tapes & loops, family photo albums and videos. In search of the bigger picture, in search of the wider narrative.
