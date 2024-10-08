I am the Sea

“The project relates the author’s special connections to the sea and swimming. Since childhood, the sea has been a symbolic environment for the author, from which she draws psychological certainty and support.”
“Swimming, physically overcoming the expanse of the sea, becomes a metaphor for the path to oneself, an accessible way of reassembling one’s personality, a simple way to look into one’s own depth. Endowed with high symbolic meaning, the images of the sea act in the same space as the artist’s dreams and childhood memories.”
“This habitable, tamed space of the irrational is not hostile to her — it collaborates. And every real journey to the sea, the opportunity to enter its waters and swim far from the shore allows her once more to be in close proximity with herself and her creative beginnings.”