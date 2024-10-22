Body experience: sadness and love

The experience of accepting your body is difficult, and not everyone overcomes it successfully.

Natasha, my old friend, has always been prone to being overweight. But over the past 4 years, her body has changed catastrophically. She had to go through many stages of acceptance and understanding that this is what her body is now. And she coped with this task perfectly, although it was not easy.

But the result is complete nudity in front of my camera as a guarantee of trust and confidence.

Natasha felt completely normal naked, I saw it. As I saw that it was hard for her to be so heavy, but she accepted it. Moreover, she loves this new body and takes care of it.

I think this is a great feat for a woman. Despite the global body-positive trends, overweight people are still stigmatized.

I am grateful and proud of my experience of such shooting. It is also a very important experience for me.

The story of one adoption. September 2024

