Recollecting Dreams

“Not all who wanders are lost – J.R.R. Tolkien”

How do we perceive transformation? Either from outside and also inside, transformation express itself in life which I’ve passed by this years. Change of living space where I move to Yogyakarta from Solo because of study and then moving on to Purwokerto from Solo because of work things. From someone with limitless time to enjoy photography fully, becoming white collars who passed strict eight to five in office room.

Going back and forth from my hometown Solo to other city indirectly bring another perspective and perception about life and transformation concept, duality in my reality. Imprisoned by day, awaiting Iiberation inside. Those things happened to me bring back my question about self, life, dreams and everything in between.

Photography is my emotional escape, I use it as something to express what I feel in my life. My life led me to escape into my dreams, my dreams become my own “reality”. Recollecting Dreams is diaristic journal of a Man who wanders and losing his grasp on his own.