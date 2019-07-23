“Not all who wanders are lost – J.R.R. Tolkien”
How do we perceive transformation? Either from outside and also inside, transformation express itself in life which I’ve passed by this years. Change of living space where I move to Yogyakarta from Solo because of study and then moving on to Purwokerto from Solo because of work things. From someone with limitless time to enjoy photography fully, becoming white collars who passed strict eight to five in office room.
Going back and forth from my hometown Solo to other city indirectly bring another perspective and perception about life and transformation concept, duality in my reality. Imprisoned by day, awaiting Iiberation inside. Those things happened to me bring back my question about self, life, dreams and everything in between.
Photography is my emotional escape, I use it as something to express what I feel in my life. My life led me to escape into my dreams, my dreams become my own “reality”. Recollecting Dreams is diaristic journal of a Man who wanders and losing his grasp on his own.
Questions and Answers with Aji Susanto Anom
Photography is…
Photography is an eye for me, not to see the outside world but to see deeper into my personal experience and life journey. In a way it’s a diaristic record and journal to keep me sane and alive.
Can you tell us a little about yourself?
Aji Susanto Anom (b.1989) is a photographer and lectures based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. His work basically explores all his personal question about the darkness of his deeper life. He has published four photobooks independently called “Nothing Personal”, “Poison”, “Recollecting Dreams” and “River of Hades”. He is also part of collaborative project called Flock Project (@flockproject) that explore possibilities in photobook and photozine. In 2013, he was selected as one of the finalist of Street Photography Award by The Invisible Photographer Asia (IPA). In 2015, he was selected as one of the participant of “Angkor Photography Workshop” under the mentor: Antoine D’Agata and Sohrab Hura. In 2016, one of his work is selected as finalist of BURN Magazine Emerging Photographer Fund 2016. His works was exhibited in Indonesia, India, Singapore, Tokyo and Switzerland. His works can also be discovered through his featured publication on BURN Magazine, Lens Culture, The Invisible Photographer Asia, Top Photography Films, Monovisions, Dodho Magazines, Sidewalkers.Asia and more. (instagram : @ajimonji)
Who left the biggest impression on you?
In photography it would be Antoine D’Agata.