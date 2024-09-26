We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Some impressions from a Finis Terrae

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa26 September 2024
The images I offer here are a few travel photos from a quick, and certainly superficial, passage through Brittany this summer. They are fragmentary annotations of what I perceived to be an atmosphere: finis terrae, places where a land goes into the ocean, cloaked in a slight melancholy, where one breathes this end of the known world, or of the day, especially in Europe where they lean towards the west; which personally remind me of Dante’s tercet ‘E volta nostra poppa nel mattino / dei remi facemmo ali ali al folle volo / sempre acquistando dal lato mancino’.

Return of the fleet. Saint Malo, Brittany, city walls, August 8th 2024.
Closing time, Rennes, Brittany, Rue Saint Georges, August 11th 2024.
Lighthouse in the clouds. Cap Frehel, Brittany, August 9th 2024.
Sleeping mermaid. Perros-Guirec, Brittany, Boulevard de la Mer, August 9th 2024.
Looking at the sea. Perros-Guirec, Brittany, Sentier des Douaniers, August 10th 2024.
The lighthouse in the abbey. Lighthouse of Saint Mathieu, Brittany, August 11th 2024.
Sorry it’s too late. Rennes, Brittany, Place Saint Germain, August 11th 2024.
