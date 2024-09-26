Some impressions from a Finis Terrae

The images I offer here are a few travel photos from a quick, and certainly superficial, passage through Brittany this summer. They are fragmentary annotations of what I perceived to be an atmosphere: finis terrae, places where a land goes into the ocean, cloaked in a slight melancholy, where one breathes this end of the known world, or of the day, especially in Europe where they lean towards the west; which personally remind me of Dante’s tercet ‘E volta nostra poppa nel mattino / dei remi facemmo ali ali al folle volo / sempre acquistando dal lato mancino’.
