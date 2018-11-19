The Social Evil ‘RAPE’

Evil is everywhere and sometimes beyond our control it engulfs us to death. sometimes it becomes more danger to a society when it does not kills the outer body but the inner soul of a being. Rape is such an evil which is overgrowing and till now has no cure. Law and legal gateways are all the same for these sick people who enjoys the thirst of rape. We do not know the end of this neither the cure but we will try. Men and boys of this decomposing society are taught lessons each and everyday so that they do not indulge themselves in this act but all in vain. Sometimes a protest march gathers mass attention and maybe someday these protests will awaken the souls and purify the minds. In these pictures which I present , there are many such victims who at first feared that they have lost the dignity of living normal in this society but will helping hands and friends around they have chosen not only to live again but to protest. These girls comes from all ages and all places of my city but the stand on the same ground of humiliation and harassment. I was very glad to see that some boys even participated in this silent march to show their respect and to convey this message to the same gender that ‘it is enough’.

The organisation New Light Kolkata, organised this march and named it after a victim ‘Nirbhaya’ from Delhi, India. The terror took place on 16th of December 2012. My pictures will tell the rest of the story.



























