PRIVATE – photographers and writers
0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

The Social Evil ‘RAPE’

Ritesh RoychowdhuryIndiaprotestrape42 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Ritesh Roychowdhury
42Views

The Social Evil ‘RAPE’
by Ritesh Roychowdhury
India

Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’

Evil is everywhere and sometimes beyond our control it engulfs us to death. sometimes it becomes more danger to a society when it does not kills the outer body but the inner soul of a being. Rape is such an evil which is overgrowing and till now has no cure. Law and legal gateways are all the same for these sick people who enjoys the thirst of rape. We do not know the end of this neither the cure but we will try. Men and boys of this decomposing society are taught lessons each and everyday so that they do not indulge themselves in this act but all in vain. Sometimes a protest march gathers mass attention and maybe someday these protests will awaken the souls and purify the minds. In these pictures which I present , there are many such victims who at first feared that they have lost the dignity of living normal in this society but will helping hands and friends around they have chosen not only to live again but to protest. These girls comes from all ages and all places of my city but the stand on the same ground of humiliation and harassment. I was very glad to see that some boys even participated in this silent march to show their respect and to convey this message to the same gender that ‘it is enough’.

The organisation New Light Kolkata, organised this march and named it after a victim ‘Nirbhaya’ from Delhi, India. The terror took place on 16th of December 2012. My pictures will tell the rest of the story.

Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’


Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’

Nirbhaya Divas – Silent Protest March against overgrowing social evil ‘Rape’

Tags:Indiaprotestrape
Ritesh Roychowdhury
the authorRitesh Roychowdhury
I discovered my love for the shutter-art in the year of 2012; since then I have been capturing moments of life, special or commonplace, to discover new stories. My mentor Mr Joydeep Mukherjee, one of the finest exponents of this field in Kolkata, have been guiding and training me on where, when and why to press the shutter! Precisely, that is the art of photography and that is why it fascinates me. A very common thing or common expression can make a grand frame, just because of the timing; it is the magic of a moment! I do not believe that one needs to stick to the conventional rules of creation, or to focus on making something grand to become a photographer. Trying to be special is a vice for this art, or any kind of art in the world. It is the spontaneity of the human heart that can make a great creation, a David out of a stone. This is why I stick to my feelings, not to the rules. When Nature sparks up my instinct, I click. I do not click because everyone around me is clicking!
All posts byRitesh Roychowdhury

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You