They want a rape free country | In In Report | By By Saqlain Rizve

A housewife was raped in Begumganj, Noakhali, Bangladesh. From October 5th, a section of students in Bangladesh started protesting and people of almost all professions called for protest. They want the the maximum law for rape cases that’s death penalty and they want to ensure the safety of women and a rape free country. Besides, the demands of all the common people of Bangladesh are the same. For this purpose the movement started from Shahbag in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.Later, the movement continued in different parts of the country including different parts of the capital.