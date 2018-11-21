PRIVATE – photographers and writers
0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Report

New York: perfect geometries

Gianluca John AttanasioNew YorkUnited States1.02K viewsNo comment
posted on
© Gianluca John Attanasio
1.02KViews

New York: perfect geometries
by Gianluca John Attanasio
United States

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. November 2018

Once Federico Garcia Lorca wrote: “The two elements are the first human beings and furious rhythm. Geometry and anguish ”
If you’ve never been to New York, you’re likely to be captured by the two strong, contrasting feelings that Lorca was talking about: on the one hand, the almost perfect geometry of concrete and steel fused together, creating extreme architectural shapes, can emotionally blow your mind away. On the other hand, the rhythm of the city that “never sleeps” can throw you into a state of confusion that you can hardly be able to control rationally. With over 8,600,000 inhabitants, New York City is a ‘monster/ beauty’, colors and contradictions that never ceases to amaze. From Brooklyn Bridge to East River and ‘Upper Bay’, people – coming from all over the world- are always on the move. They every day meet, work, dream, building up their own destiny…

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. November 2018

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. November 2018

Brooklyn Bridge, New York- October 2018

Brooklyn Bridge, New York. November 2018

East River, New York. October 2018

East River, New York. November 2018

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, New York. November 2018

Upper Bay, New York. September 2018

Upper Bay, New York. November 2018

Upper Bay, New York. August 2018

Tags:New YorkUnited States
Gianluca John Attanasio
the authorGianluca John Attanasio
I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten photos… Inversely, when I shoot pictures I get carried away by the ‘sound of life’. Photos are witnesses of a past / present that leaves inseparable and unique traces of experience in all of us. Behind any picture there’s an ‘invitation to life’, to an experience which almost regenerates itself miraculously, like when you relisten to a beautiful melody coming from the past. And that music always sounds powerful and amazing, because it’s moving yourself just like the first time you listened to it. This is what I call “power of Music”. This is what I also call “power of Phography”.
All posts byGianluca John Attanasio

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You