New York: perfect geometries

Once Federico Garcia Lorca wrote: “The two elements are the first human beings and furious rhythm. Geometry and anguish ”

If you’ve never been to New York, you’re likely to be captured by the two strong, contrasting feelings that Lorca was talking about: on the one hand, the almost perfect geometry of concrete and steel fused together, creating extreme architectural shapes, can emotionally blow your mind away. On the other hand, the rhythm of the city that “never sleeps” can throw you into a state of confusion that you can hardly be able to control rationally. With over 8,600,000 inhabitants, New York City is a ‘monster/ beauty’, colors and contradictions that never ceases to amaze. From Brooklyn Bridge to East River and ‘Upper Bay’, people – coming from all over the world- are always on the move. They every day meet, work, dream, building up their own destiny…