Gueules Gazées is an ongoing documentary series showing the effects of tear gas among protestors. Grins, runny noses and burning eyes are just the visible effects. According to a study published by the French association of toxicology-chemistry the aftermaths of exposure could be serious and permanent damages might be caused to the nervous system, to the breathing apparatus and to the sight. Moreover it certifies the presence of small amounts of cyanide potentially toxic in case of long exposures.
Gueules Gazées tries not only to underline direct consequences of potentially lethal weapons used against civilians, but it also aims to show people’s strategies to relieve pain and provide first aid to those affected by the gas.
Heavily-armed police, LBD, tear gas: are there any other more peaceful means to provide security and safeness in public order policing?
I am a videomaker and photographer based in Paris where I live since 2019. During my cinema's studies I've understood what I wanted to do: documentary. This genre give me the chance to explore humans types and the society that they've built. I believe that documentary it's a key tool to tell about it, but also, to questioning the means and power of images.