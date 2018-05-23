0
Ethical question

The human fence

Israel

border barrier is a separation  barrier that runs along an international border. Such barriers are typically constructed for border control purposes such as curbing illegal immigration, human trafficking and smuggling.In cases of a disputed or unclear border, erecting a barrier can serve as a de facto unilateral consolidation of a territorial claim that can supersede formal delimitation.

My main question for this project was what are the purposes of borders in 2017? How relevant are traditional borders for coping with contemporary security and development challenges? And what are the unintended consequences of stricter border control? Are we headed for the old system of inward-oriented nation states or towards a more interconnected and interdependent world?

When I started photographing this project I wondered about the question  “Do walls contribute to a sense of insecurity as much as they assuage fears and create a sense of security for those ‘behind the line’? Exactly what kind of security is associated with border walls?”
I wanted to check and ask people what they think about my question while I was taking pictures of them in order to explore the issue of how the return of the border fences and walls as a political tool may be symptomatic of a new era in border studies and international relations.
I also asked them questions about their own feelings about the meaning of the term fence and why do they change their attitude or body language when they go next to it? Taking a multidisciplinary approach of frames and research, this artwork  examines problems that include security issues ; the recurrence and/or decline of the wall; wall discourses ; legal approaches to the wall; the ‘wall industry’ and border technology as well as their symbolism, role, objectives and efficiency.
Moreover I wanted to find answers about the Theory of Border Walls? Walls and borders in a globalized world: the paradoxical revenge of territorialization.

Now after that we all know and understand completely the meaning of the term “fence” and we all agree {??) naturally on the definition we can ask some questions?

  1. Does “Good fences make good neighbors.”?
  2. Who is being fenced? Me or you?

And never forget the most important question than all…
Does “A good neighbor is a fellow who smiles at you over the back fence, but doesn’t climb over It? (Arthur Baer)






Amir Lavon - A 36 years old street and documentary photographer based in Afula, Israel, works on long term projects with focusing on race and social issues.
