Stay true to yourself and stay human

In this current reality, my most important goal has been to preserve myself as an individual. When in my country, freedom and security cannot coexist, when you have to make a choice that eliminates the latter, it becomes clear that you need to preserve not just your identity but your very humanity.

I often find myself filled with hatred and disgust for those who support evil, who behave inhumanely and cruelly. I feel I am losing my own humanity. Hatred is not a feeling that comes naturally to me, and it cannot be justified even if those I hate deserve the pain I wish upon them.

I have transformed from a person who believes all people are good until proven otherwise, into one who sees enemies everywhere, and there is reason for that shift. I am trying to hold onto the memory of what is normal, what it means to be human. This is incredibly difficult.

I hope that I, and others who are going through this, can retain our humanity and compassion.