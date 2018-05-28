0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Documentary

Impact of nuclear radiation in Jadugoda

Nilesh Kumar607 viewsNo comment
posted on
© Nilesh Kumar
607Views
Impact of nuclear radiation in JADUGODA
Sita Tudu of Chati Kocha village is physically disabled (Legs), since she was 6 years old. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018

Impact of nuclear radiation in Jadugoda
by Nilesh Kumar
India


Jadugoda. The Dark Underbelly of Uranium Mining in India. After almost 71 years of Independence, there is another India which nobody talks about. Why? Because nobody knows about Jaduguda. Jaduguda in Jharkhand is one such cursed place. Cursed, because it has India’s largest uranium mines. A curse called uranium has poisoned generations and will continue to haunt all future generations too.

After gathering such details regarding the place, I decided to visit the place to document the radiation affected people and their daily life. I was very much surprised when I eye-witnessed the clear scenario of such radiation affected people. More than three among ten people are suffering from physical ailments as radioactive uranium seeps into the ground and contaminates the groundwater and rivers. They are suffering from severe water crisis as natural water became poisonous due to uranium radiation.

I talked to them, heard about their situations & problems, tried to document their illness & present situation to give a light in this burning question in the name of development.

Rajamuni of Bhatin village
Rajamuni of Bhatin village. She is physically disabled since she was born. Doctor from UCIL came to check up her on a regular basis but she didn’t get any positive result. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018
Anish 2 years old
Anish, 2 years old, born premature and is physically disabled since birth. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018
Sudhakar Karwa, 50 years old
Sudhakar Karwa, 50 years old. Suffering from left hemiparesis and lives in HCL (Hindustan copper limited) quarter. He is also suffering since long time back. Jadugoda,Jharkhand – April 2018
Rajesh Kumar Soren, lives in Chati Kocha village
Rajesh Kumar Soren, 20 years old, lives in Chati Kocha village. He is mentally disabled since his birth. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018
Raibumukhee, lives in Chati Kocha village
Raibumukhee, 32 years old, lives in Chati Kocha village. He is not able to walk properly as his one leg is thinner than the other one since birth. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018
Children are being affected by the nuclear radiation in Jadugoda
Every year huge number of children are being affected by the nuclear radiation in Jadugoda. Anil kumar, 35 years old, he is blind and mentally disabled since 19 yr old. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018
Jaypal, 26 years old, lives in Chati Kocha village
Jaypal Hembrom, 26 years old, lives in Chati Kocha village lives barely 100m away from the 1st tailing pond. He has Arthritis since he was 9 years old. He claims that he hasn’t received any the govt. pension for his physical problem. Jadugoda, Jharkhand – April 2018

 

Tags:Indiamental diseasenuclear
Nilesh Kumar
the authorNilesh Kumar
Photography Student in ICAT DESIGN & MEDIA COLLEGE, CHENNAI.
All posts byNilesh Kumar

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You