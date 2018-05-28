Impact of nuclear radiation in Jadugoda





Jadugoda. The Dark Underbelly of Uranium Mining in India. After almost 71 years of Independence, there is another India which nobody talks about. Why? Because nobody knows about Jaduguda. Jaduguda in Jharkhand is one such cursed place. Cursed, because it has India’s largest uranium mines. A curse called uranium has poisoned generations and will continue to haunt all future generations too.

After gathering such details regarding the place, I decided to visit the place to document the radiation affected people and their daily life. I was very much surprised when I eye-witnessed the clear scenario of such radiation affected people. More than three among ten people are suffering from physical ailments as radioactive uranium seeps into the ground and contaminates the groundwater and rivers. They are suffering from severe water crisis as natural water became poisonous due to uranium radiation.

I talked to them, heard about their situations & problems, tried to document their illness & present situation to give a light in this burning question in the name of development.