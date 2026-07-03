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Photo Exhibition - Online

Where the Earth Remembers by Oliver Klink

We are pleased to share our latest online solo exhibition on All About Photo: Where the Earth Remembers

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 July 2026
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Through a compelling series of intimate black-and-white photographs created across rural communities in Central and Eastern Europe, Oliver Klink explores the enduring relationship between people, memory, faith, and the land. As modernization continues to reshape these regions, his work quietly documents traditions, rituals, and ways of life that have endured for generations but are now gradually disappearing.

Raised on a farm in Switzerland, Klink brings a rare sense of empathy and authenticity to his subjects. His photographs move beyond documentation, revealing profound connections between individuals and the landscapes they inhabit while reflecting on photography as an act of trust, preservation, and human connection.

Beyond the Window, Where the Cold Settles (Poland, 2026).
Artist: Oliver Klink | Year: 2026 | Medium: Piezography Archival Print on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag (305 g/sm) paper | Price: Contact the artist
Fading Interiors, Untold Stories Within (Turkey, 2023).
Artist: Oliver Klink | Year: 2023 | Medium: Piezography Archival Print on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag (305 g/sm) paper | Price: Contact the artist

All About Photo

Oliver Klink

Photo Exhibition Online ➚
Faith in Motion, Strength in Age (Romania, 2022).
Artist: Oliver Klink | Year: 2022 | Medium: Piezography Archival Print on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag (305 g/sm) paper | Price: Contact the artist
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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 July 2026
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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

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