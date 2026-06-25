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Surrealism

Precarious Balances: The Suspension of Time and Space

Things and people on the brink of possible minor catastrophes

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa25 June 2026
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Waiting. Rome, Lungotevere Federico Fellini, 16 February 2026.

Everything flows, as the ancient pre-Socratic philosopher said, and changes – and almost always not through a gradual flow of events but through catastrophes (etymologically from the Ancient Greek katastrophè – upheaval, overturning).

A clothes peg and melancholic droplets. Rome, Via Plauto, 3 June 2026.

Before the upheaval occurs, everything seems frozen in a precarious equilibrium of which things and people seem unaware: raindrops on a thread are completely still until, suddenly and for no immediately apparent reason, they fall; just as a man precariously perched on a ladder might remain there for eternity – or, more likely, until he feels like coming down – without imagining that, all of a sudden, his foothold might spring open like a compass.

Compass. Rome, Via di Grottapinta, 22 May 2026.

There is an entire branch of mathematics, catastrophe theory, which studies the formulas and models to describe how these discontinuities occur. And there is a certain irony in the unexpected ruptures of a precarious balance, like a joke – sometimes a rather heavy-handed one – played by fate.
Photography, by isolating a fragment from a continuum of time and space, is well-suited to producing images that capture this moment of ironically unstable equilibrium, of anticipation of which the subjects are unaware.

Behemoth about to leap away. Rome, Via del Pigneto, 2 March 2026.
Precarious begging. Rome, Piazza Farnese, 7 April 2026.
Beer teetering on the edge. Rome, Lungotevere Michelangelo, 8 June 2026.
Are three points of support better than two? Rome, Via Borghese, 14 May 2026.
Precarious balance. Rome, Ponte Nomentano, 21 May 2026.
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Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.

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