Bali Dewanganj, a centuries-old village

Bali Dewanganj is a rural village located in the Arambagh subdivision of Hooghly district, where a unique blend of Bengal’s terracotta temple architecture can be observed. At one time, silkworm rearing was practiced here; indeed, Bali-Dewanganj rose to prominence due to its silk industry. Before the British, the Portuguese were involved in this trade, and the East India Company subsequently became engaged in it as well.
The oldest available records reveal that Bali Dewanganj was once known as ‘Makdum-nagar’, suggesting it was formerly a significant town. The village bears a somewhat ambiguous name to distinguish it from the town of Bali in Howrah district; here, ‘Bali’ refers to the village itself, while ‘Dewanganj’ denotes the adjacent market established by the Dewan (minister) of the Maharaja of Bardhaman.
The most significant architectural structure in the area is the ‘Mangalchandi’ Temple, which has remarkably remained intact for over two centuries, defying the ravages of time. Numerous other architectural relics can also be found scattered throughout the locality.