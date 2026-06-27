Bali Dewanganj, a centuries-old village

‘Mangalchandi’ Temple, built in the 19th century, is a unique example of the ‘Jor-Bangla’ architectural style. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

Bali Dewanganj is a rural village located in the Arambagh subdivision of Hooghly district, where a unique blend of Bengal’s terracotta temple architecture can be observed. At one time, silkworm rearing was practiced here; indeed, Bali-Dewanganj rose to prominence due to its silk industry. Before the British, the Portuguese were involved in this trade, and the East India Company subsequently became engaged in it as well.

The oldest available records reveal that Bali Dewanganj was once known as ‘Makdum-nagar’, suggesting it was formerly a significant town. The village bears a somewhat ambiguous name to distinguish it from the town of Bali in Howrah district; here, ‘Bali’ refers to the village itself, while ‘Dewanganj’ denotes the adjacent market established by the Dewan (minister) of the Maharaja of Bardhaman.

The most significant architectural structure in the area is the ‘Mangalchandi’ Temple, which has remarkably remained intact for over two centuries, defying the ravages of time. Numerous other architectural relics can also be found scattered throughout the locality.

KS-2026-06-15-02.jpg Individual panels of Goddess Durga with her family, ‘Mangalchandi’ Temple. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-03.jpg Ornamental work above the arch of the temple’s portico, ‘Mangalchandi’ Temple. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-04.jpg Damodar TempleTemple. The Damodar Temple was built in 1229 Bengali Year—that is, in 1822 AD. The name of Ramhari Ghosh is inscribed on the foundation stone; he was likely the one who built the temple. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-05.jpg Octagonal Rasmancha. The Rasmancha is a structure where Lord Krishna is worshipped. It is used during the Ras festival, which is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-06.jpg A Vaishnava ‘Samadhi’ temple. This refers to the custom of burying the mortal remains of Vaishnava saints or ascetics in the ground after their passing; thus, instead of cremation, the body is interred. Typically, the bodies of Vaishnava gurus or exalted souls are buried in the ‘Padmasana’ (lotus) posture. A Tulsi plant is planted at the burial site, and the location is preserved as a temple or place of worship. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-07.jpg The ‘Sri Yantra’ is a highly revered sacred geometric diagram. It acts as a visual representation of the cosmos and the divine feminine ‘Shakti’ uniting with pure consciousness ‘Shiva’. Such artifacts are often found near archaeological sites and old temples. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-08.jpg Flat-roofed double storied temple, foundation which said 1226 Bengali Year. It meant the temple was built in 1819. The architectural style is colonial. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.

KS-2026-06-15-09.jpg A capital column of flat-roofed double storied temple. June 15, 2026, Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, India.