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Street Musicians

Musicisti in strada

Photo of Giuliano Bertazzoni Giuliano Bertazzoni1 July 2026
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Grandi strade piene, Vecchi alberghi trasformati, Tu scrivi anche di notte, Perché di notte non dormi mai… 
“Una Città per cantare”, Ron

Street musicians in big cities. They play music for people who are passing by. Sometimes they have amps with them.

There are lots of artists in cities. They perform in public spaces like squares, main streets and pedestrianised areas. They are musicians: they play and entertain people passing by, and ask for small donations. They make a living from music, playing in the places most visited by tourists and locals. Almost all of them are professionals who have been given permission to perform.

They are entertainers who bring a sense of fun and happiness to people. Even though there’s TV and radio, they have an extra charm because they’re right there in front of the audience. They turn the street into a stage and bring art to the streets.

Here are some pictures from the ‘cities of song’: Rome, Bologna and Milan.

Musicista di Roma, Terrazza del Pincio 2024
Musicista di Roma, Piazza Navona 2025
Musicista a Roma, Castel S Angelo 2026
Musicista a Bologna Piazza Maggiore 2024
Musicista a Bologna, vicino Piazza Maggiore 2024
Musicista a Milano, vicino ai Navigli
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Photo of Giuliano Bertazzoni Giuliano Bertazzoni1 July 2026
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Photo of Giuliano Bertazzoni

Giuliano Bertazzoni

Medico d'Urgenza fino al 2021, ho appeso al chiodo il fondendoscopio e ho rimesso la tracolla della macchina fotografica: così è ri-esplosa la passione… More »

One Comment

  1. Molto belle, complimenti Giuliano, mi stai facendo venire voglia di mettere mano anche a me alle mie foto dei musici di strada…..!

    Reply

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