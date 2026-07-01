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“Una Città per cantare”, Ron

Street musicians in big cities. They play music for people who are passing by. Sometimes they have amps with them.

There are lots of artists in cities. They perform in public spaces like squares, main streets and pedestrianised areas. They are musicians: they play and entertain people passing by, and ask for small donations. They make a living from music, playing in the places most visited by tourists and locals. Almost all of them are professionals who have been given permission to perform.

They are entertainers who bring a sense of fun and happiness to people. Even though there’s TV and radio, they have an extra charm because they’re right there in front of the audience. They turn the street into a stage and bring art to the streets.

Here are some pictures from the ‘cities of song’: Rome, Bologna and Milan.

Musicista di Roma, Terrazza del Pincio 2024

Musicista di Roma, Piazza Navona 2025

Musicista a Roma, Castel S Angelo 2026

Musicista a Bologna Piazza Maggiore 2024

Musicista a Bologna, vicino Piazza Maggiore 2024