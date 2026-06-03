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New Exhibition: Fading Shehuo by Chris Yan

Showcased exclusively on All About Photo

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 June 2026
0 491

All About Photo is proud to present Chris Yan as the featured artist of our upcoming solo exhibition with his project Fading Shehuo, showcased exclusively on All About Photo.

Shehuo is a traditional Chinese Spring festival folk celebration. Originating from ancient people’s primitive worship of land and fire, it has evolved over thousands of years and become an indispensable part of China’s agricultural civilization. More than a festive ritual to ring in the new year, Shehuo preserves collective rural memories, bonds local communities, and serves as the spiritual anchor for generations of villagers.

Twins.
Artist: Chris Yan | Year: 2026 | Medium: Fine Art Archival Paper | Size: 12×18 | Price: $500

However, this time-honored folk art is currently confronted with a severe inheritance crisis. Fueled by rapid urbanization, countless young rural laborers migrate to cities for better job opportunities, leaving most villages depopulated and aging. Spending most of their lives away from hometowns, the younger generation gradually loses connection with this age-old custom and fails to recognize its cultural value. Additionally, mastering Shehuo-related performing skills requires lengthy training with little economic return, so only a handful of people are willing to carry on this traditional craft. The festive gongs and drums that once reverberated across rural Northwest China are gradually fading into silence.

Girl.
Artist: Chris Yan | Year: 2026 | Medium: Fine Art Archival Paper | Size: 12×18 | Price: $500

Even under such bleak circumstances, Shehuo performances still debut as scheduled in numerous towns and villages across Northwest China during every Spring festival. Local people gather with sincere anticipation to embrace the annual grand celebration. They hope, watch and pray devoutly that the rural warmth, cultural connotation and profound folk heritage embedded in Shehuo can break the shackles of the times and thrive eternally in the modern era.

Nezha.
Artist: Chris Yan | Year: 2026 | Medium: Fine Art Archival Paper | Size: 12×18 | Price: $500

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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 June 2026
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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

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