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Without grace or elegance: Roman grotesque

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa15 July 2026
4 1,103
The Holy Family on holiday. Rome, Largo del Colonnato, 23 February 2026.

The heat, the exhaustion, overtourism and Stendhal syndrome sometimes have a detrimental effect on many of those who visit Rome alone or in droves.

As for me, who often finds myself wandering around the city centre – now reduced to a tourist funfair and a string of fixed-menu eateries – all I can do is focus on what’s there, trying to highlight some of the slightly grotesque aspects of this way of experiencing the city, with a touch of mischief but without denying the protagonists a certain degree of human charm.

And certainly there is a certain sloppiness in the appearance or behaviour of those who visit these places, as well as the habit of sprawl out anywhere for a break, perhaps taking off their shoes, to cool off or to eat some dreadful takeaway meal, leaving the containers strewn about; however, in their partial defence, it must also be said that the locals do not generally set shining examples of elegance and good manners.

Knocked out by the heat. Rome, Via di Porta Angelica, 24 June 2026.
Beached whale. Rome, Piazza Cavour, 16 April 2026.
Basking in the sun on the steps. Rome, Via de’ Giubbonari, 6 April 2026.
Breakfast for two. Rome, Via dei Baullari, 7 April 2026.
Picnic. Rome, Borgo Pio, 21 March 2026.
Ritual bath. Rome, Piazza Pia, 16 June 2026.
The use and abuse of public benches. Rome, Piazza Venezia, 12 May 2026.
Feet among feet. Rome, Via della Traspontina, 8 July 2026.
Could the selfie ritual be missing? Rome, Ponte Sant’Angelo, 16 June 2026.
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Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.

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