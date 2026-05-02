New Solo Show: Passing Through by Olivia Vivanco

All About Photo is proud to present Olivia Vivanco as the featured artist of our upcoming solo exhibition with her project Passing Through, showcased exclusively on All About Photo.

In this series, the Mexican visual artist reflects on how to represent the migrant experience without exposing, stigmatizing, or simplifying those who live it. Through journeys across migratory routes, shelters, and transitional spaces in Mexico, Vivanco focuses on traces, objects, and environments that quietly bear witness to displacement. Abandoned belongings and temporary spaces become “deferred portraits,” evoking presence and memory without revealing identities.

Rather than documenting migration as a crisis, the work proposes an ethical visual approach that preserves dignity and avoids stereotypical or criminalizing representations. The photographed environments—roads, shelters, railway tracks, and makeshift spaces—speak of waiting, uncertainty, resilience, and constant movement.

Passing Through ultimately shifts attention from the face to the trace, offering a sensitive and human reflection on migration shaped by survival, solidarity, and hope.

Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua

Tecún Uman, Guatemala

Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas

Piedras Negras, Coahuila