Photo Exhibition - Online

New Solo Show: ‘When The Pavement Breathes’ by M. Mavromichalis

All About Photo unveils our Solo Exhibition, ‘When The Pavement Breathes’ by Margarita Mavromichalis

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 February 2026
0 69

When The Pavement Breathes is a vivid exploration of the unnoticed moments that quietly transform the mundane into the extraordinary. Rooted in spontaneous, candid observation, this body of work traces the pulse of the street, where chance encounters fleeting gestures, and unguarded expressions briefly surface before dissolving back into routine. The photographs, made across cities and streets in different parts of the world, reveal unexpected juxtapositions and subtle details that disrupt habitual ways of seeing.

Artist: Margarita Mavromichalis | Medium: Inkjet print on archival Canson Baryta paper | Size: 13X19 |

Despite their varied geographic origins, the images speak a shared visual language. Humor, irony, beauty, and oddity emerge not as cultural exceptions, but as universal human experiences. Familiar gestures repeat across borders; emotions echo from place to place. In this way, the work emphasizes how daily life, wherever it unfolds, carries more in common than we often assume.

Artist: Margarita Mavromichalis | Medium: Inkjet print on archival Canson Baryta paper | Size: 13X19 |

Moving through these global yet intimate moments, the series invites viewers to slow down and rediscover wonder within the everyday. Shadows converse with architecture, bodies mirror their surroundings, and the ordinary becomes momentarily strange or luminous. When The Pavement Breathes suggests that the street itself is alive, responsive, expressive, and filled with quiet surprises just beneath the surface. By paying attention to what is often overlooked, the work reframes the urban landscape as a living gallery, where the most compelling moments are unscripted and universally human.

All About Photofrom 01/02/2026 to 28/02/2022

Margarita Mavromichalis

Online Photo Exhibition ➚
Artist: Margarita Mavromichalis | Medium: Inkjet print on archival Canson Baryta paper | Size: 13X19 |
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel3 February 2026
0 69
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Celebrating Women in Photography: Meet the…

23 April 2025

Discover the Spectacular Winning Images of…

16 February 2023

AAP Magazine announces the winners of…

4 November 2023

Give shape to your vision! AAP…

8 August 2022
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review