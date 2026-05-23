We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

The Price of a Brick: A Childhood Lost to the Yard

A photographic journey exploring the harsh daily realities of labor and youth in the brickyards.

Photo of Ahnaf Tahmin Ahnaf Tahmin23 May 2026
0 1,187
Every brick in the city starts with a heavy handful of earth. (Dec 15, 2025)

The story from Feni, Bangladesh starts deep in the mud. Long before any buildings can rise in the city, men dig the raw earth by hand in the sweltering heat. Loud machines run continuously all day long, setting a heavy, relentless rhythm for the workers. They carry huge, crushing loads of raw bricks up steep, narrow wooden planks. It is exhausting work, and every single time they stack a newly molded brick, a thick cloud of dust fills the heavy air, coating their skin and lungs.

There is no boundary here between where the grueling work ends and normal life begins. The workers live right in this same dirt. Small cooking pots boil over open fires right next to the towering, endless piles of bricks. They eat, they rest, and they survive in the exact same dust they work in from dawn until dusk. The brickyard is their entire world.

But the hardest reality to face in this landscape is the children. Instead of playing or going to school, they do this heavy, tiring work for a very small daily wage. Small shoulders are forced to carry the massive weight of the adult world. You can see it clearly in their eyes and their weary movements—their precious youth is being traded away, brick by brick, just to survive another day.

When the sun finally goes down and the sky turns a hazy, golden color, the heavy machines finally stop. A young boy walks away alone into the thick, settling dust. He looks incredibly small next to the giant, imposing hills of dirt he just spent all day helping to build. It is a harsh, quiet finish to a very hard shift, and a heartbreaking picture of a childhood lost to the brickyard.

The relentless rhythm of earth, engine, and sweat. (Dec 15, 2025)
The raw, exhausting reality of how things are built. (Dec 15, 2025)
Dust and dignity. (Dec 15, 2025)
Working and cooking, all among the bricks. (Dec 15, 2025)
Childhood buried in the dust of the brickyards. (Dec 15, 2025)
A small shadow at the end of a heavy day. (Dec 15, 2025)
Tags
Photo of Ahnaf Tahmin Ahnaf Tahmin23 May 2026
0 1,187
Show More
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Ahnaf Tahmin

Ahnaf Tahmin

Ahnaf Tahmin is a Dhaka-based photographer recognized in national and international exhibitions. His work has been showcased at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy ("Life Is… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

The Great Isolation

31 March 2020

The Hungry Rivers

19 September 2019

Once a fighter always a fighter

24 April 2020

Shunte Ki Pao (Waiting for the…

24 August 2020
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review