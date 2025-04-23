Other News

Celebrating Women in Photography: Meet the Winners of AAP Magazine #46

25 winners including 17 women from 16 different countries!

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 23 April 2025
0 197

Honoring Women’s Voices Through Photography: AAP Magazine #46 Reveals Its Winners

Photography has long served as both a mirror and a megaphone — capturing the world while giving voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. In AAP Magazine’s 46th issue, dedicated entirely to women, the spotlight shifts to those who have historically stood behind the camera, reshaping how we see and understand the world.

From the earliest days of the medium, women photographers have been quietly, and often boldly, carving out their place — challenging societal norms, exploring personal and collective identities, and offering new ways of seeing. Today, their work continues to question, resist, and inspire.

Selected from an impressive international pool, the 25 featured artists in AAP Magazine #46: Women represent 16 countries across five continents. Together, they deliver an extraordinary range of interpretations of womanhood — works that are intimate, confrontational, lyrical, and deeply political.

We’re proud to spotlight these powerful voices and celebrate the ongoing evolution of photography shaped by women’s perspectives.

Congratulations to the winners:

First Place: Grace Weston (United States) — Reclaiming the Muse
Second Place: Valentina Sinis (Italy) — Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales
Third Place: Patricia McElroy (United States) — Between Then and Now

House of Atlas from the series ‘Reclaiming the Muse’ © Grace Weston
Hidden Stitches: A Clandestine Sewing Workshop in Kabul from the series ‘Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales’ © Valentina Sinis
Routine from the series ‘Between Then and Now’ © Patricia McElroy

Merit Award recipients include:

Andrea Bettancini (Italy), Markku Lahdesmaki (USA/Finland), Piotr Skubisz (Poland), Nathalie Rubens (USA), Bahrudin Bandic (Bosnia Herzegovina), A’ja Dotson (Germany), Michele Zousmer (USA), Sandra Hernandez (Mexico), Caesar Lima (Brazil), Takayuki Tobita (Japan), Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands), Chris Yan (China), Robert Moran (USA), Martina Holmberg (Sweden), Susan Friedman (USA), Ingetje Tadros (New Zealand), Anja Bruehling (Germany/USA), Alena Solomonova (Russia/Slovenia), Jennifer Baron (Netherlands), Anqi Hu (China/USA), Marika Poquet (France), and Vicky Martin (United Kingdom).

The top three winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, while all selected photographers will be featured both in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #46: Women and in the All About Photo Winners Gallery online.

This edition stands as a vibrant tribute to the strength, vision, and artistry of women in photography today — a reminder that who stands behind the lens is just as important as what is captured through it.

Join us in celebrating these remarkable talents who continue to expand the boundaries of photographic storytelling.

Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on X 23 April 2025
0 197
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

Related Stories

Discover the Stunning Photos from the Winners of All…

3 May 2024

Discover the Spectacular Winning Images of AAP Magazine 29…

16 February 2023

Capturing the Essence of Urban Life

11 December 2023

Open Call GETXOPHOTO 2019

30 March 2019
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button