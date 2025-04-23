Celebrating Women in Photography: Meet the Winners of AAP Magazine #46

Honoring Women’s Voices Through Photography: AAP Magazine #46 Reveals Its Winners

Photography has long served as both a mirror and a megaphone — capturing the world while giving voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. In AAP Magazine’s 46th issue, dedicated entirely to women, the spotlight shifts to those who have historically stood behind the camera, reshaping how we see and understand the world.

From the earliest days of the medium, women photographers have been quietly, and often boldly, carving out their place — challenging societal norms, exploring personal and collective identities, and offering new ways of seeing. Today, their work continues to question, resist, and inspire.

Selected from an impressive international pool, the 25 featured artists in AAP Magazine #46: Women represent 16 countries across five continents. Together, they deliver an extraordinary range of interpretations of womanhood — works that are intimate, confrontational, lyrical, and deeply political.

We’re proud to spotlight these powerful voices and celebrate the ongoing evolution of photography shaped by women’s perspectives.

Congratulations to the winners:

First Place: Grace Weston (United States) — Reclaiming the Muse

Second Place: Valentina Sinis (Italy) — Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales

Third Place: Patricia McElroy (United States) — Between Then and Now

House of Atlas from the series ‘Reclaiming the Muse’ © Grace Weston

Hidden Stitches: A Clandestine Sewing Workshop in Kabul from the series ‘Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales’ © Valentina Sinis

Routine from the series ‘Between Then and Now’ © Patricia McElroy

Merit Award recipients include:

Andrea Bettancini (Italy), Markku Lahdesmaki (USA/Finland), Piotr Skubisz (Poland), Nathalie Rubens (USA), Bahrudin Bandic (Bosnia Herzegovina), A’ja Dotson (Germany), Michele Zousmer (USA), Sandra Hernandez (Mexico), Caesar Lima (Brazil), Takayuki Tobita (Japan), Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands), Chris Yan (China), Robert Moran (USA), Martina Holmberg (Sweden), Susan Friedman (USA), Ingetje Tadros (New Zealand), Anja Bruehling (Germany/USA), Alena Solomonova (Russia/Slovenia), Jennifer Baron (Netherlands), Anqi Hu (China/USA), Marika Poquet (France), and Vicky Martin (United Kingdom).

The top three winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, while all selected photographers will be featured both in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #46: Women and in the All About Photo Winners Gallery online.

This edition stands as a vibrant tribute to the strength, vision, and artistry of women in photography today — a reminder that who stands behind the lens is just as important as what is captured through it.

Join us in celebrating these remarkable talents who continue to expand the boundaries of photographic storytelling.