All About Photo Presents ‘Fay and Gay’ by Samantha Yancey

All About Photo is pleased to unveil its January 2026 Solo Exhibition, Fay and Gayby Samantha Yancey.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay in the Den, 2

This intimate photographic project explores lifelong companionship through the story of twin sisters Fay and Gay, born in 1936 near Pelahatchie, Mississippi. Never having spent a day apart, they have shared a home, careers, routines, and passions for more than eight decades. From building their home together in 1969 to dressing alike by choice, their lives unfold in a quiet, enduring synchronicity.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay Solve a Puzzle, 1

With sensitivity and restraint, Samantha Yancey captures this rare bond, offering a subtle and deeply human reflection on time, devotion, and the beauty of an ordinary life lived side by side. The project resonates through its emotional clarity and gentle strength, inviting viewers into a world shaped by constancy and mutual presence.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay in the Den, 1