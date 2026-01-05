Photo Exhibition - Online

All About Photo Presents ‘Fay and Gay’ by Samantha Yancey

A Portrait of Lifelong Togetherness

All About Photo is pleased to unveil its January 2026 Solo Exhibition, Fay and Gayby Samantha Yancey.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay in the Den, 2

This intimate photographic project explores lifelong companionship through the story of twin sisters Fay and Gay, born in 1936 near Pelahatchie, Mississippi. Never having spent a day apart, they have shared a home, careers, routines, and passions for more than eight decades. From building their home together in 1969 to dressing alike by choice, their lives unfold in a quiet, enduring synchronicity.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay Solve a Puzzle, 1

With sensitivity and restraint, Samantha Yancey captures this rare bond, offering a subtle and deeply human reflection on time, devotion, and the beauty of an ordinary life lived side by side. The project resonates through its emotional clarity and gentle strength, inviting viewers into a world shaped by constancy and mutual presence.

© Samantha Yancey – Fay and Gay in the Den, 1

All About Photofrom 01/01/2026 to 31/01/2026

Samantha Yancey

Photo Exhibition Online ➚

Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

