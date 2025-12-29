Rome A.D. 2025: snapshots portraits

Double portrait. Rome, Borgo Pio, 25 October 2025.

First the flood, then the ebb. After immortalising the tight ranks of Landsknechts strolling through the city, the hordes of chanting pilgrims, the battalions of assault nuns camped in the streets, and the real or phony beggars following the marching armies, for the fourth and final chapter of this little saga, I wanted to focus on the faces of individuals.

Fleeting thoughts. Rome, Piazza San Cosimato, 27 October 2025.

Smiling or melancholic, pensive or carefree, these portraits taken on the fly seem to have a thin veil hovering over them: a sense of alienation, like the impalpable dust raised by a marching army that then settles on the stragglers, the lost, the fugitives.

Tyroleans. Rome, Ponte Sant’Angelo, 15 October 2025.

Men and women have their faces contorted into the slightly grotesque expressions of shipwreck victims, abandoned and exhausted on the city pavements in the wake of a surging flood that shows no sign of ending.

Traces of a past beauty. Rome, Via Rusticucci, 4 September 2025.

Lady in white waits in line. Rome, Via di Porta Angelica, 5 November 2025.

Eternal selfie. Rome, Lungotevere Castello, 15 October 2025.

Standard-bearer. Rome, Piazza Navona, 5 November 2025.

Looking up to the sky. Rome, Galleria Alberto Sordi, 18 September 2025.

Steel smile. Rome, Trevi Fountain, 9 September 2025.