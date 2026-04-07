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Photo Exhibition - Online

Alpine Hiatus: The Snow No Longer Tastes Like Snow by Filippo Poli

All About Photo is thrilled to unveil our April Solo Exhibition, ‘Alpine Hiatus’ by Filippo Poli

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel7 April 2026
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Ski lifts at 3500 m. Location: Breuil, Cervinia . An aberration in the high-mountain landscape, extending up to the Klein Matterhorn (Little Matterhorn) on the Swiss side.
Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2024 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist

All About Photo is proud to present Filippo Poli as the winner of the April 2026 Solo Exhibition with his project Alpine Hiatus: The Snow No Longer Tastes Like Snow. The series will be featured exclusively on All About Photo throughout April 2026.

In Alpine Hiatus, Italian photographer and architect Poli captures the Alps caught between memory and transformation. Returning decades after childhood winters in the Aosta Valley, he finds snowfields replaced by reservoirs, snow cannons, and infrastructure. By juxtaposing his family’s archival black-and-white photographs with contemporary color images, Poli explores the emotional and environmental erosion of a once-familiar landscape.

Matterhorn, 4.478 m – Location: Breuil, Cervinia
The Matterhorn as seen from Cime Bianche, now transformed into a hub of construction.
Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2023 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist

The project blends architectural precision with poetic restraint, documenting both loss and resilience. Alpine Hiatus is a meditation on climate change, memory, and the shifting bond between humans and landscape. Through this exhibition, All About Photo continues to highlight photographers whose work addresses urgent global themes through a personal lens, offering viewers a quiet yet powerful act of witness.

’Alpine Hiatus’ is on view at the Showroom of All About Photo through April 2026.

Le Grand Murailles. Location: Breuil, Cervinia. In the foreground, the Cielo Alto chairlift; in the background, what remains of the glacier.
Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2023 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist
Skiers climbing the mountain, 1932. Family archive.
Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2024
Matterhorn Glacier Paradise
Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2024 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist
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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel7 April 2026
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Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

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