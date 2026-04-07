Alpine Hiatus: The Snow No Longer Tastes Like Snow by Filippo Poli

Ski lifts at 3500 m. Location: Breuil, Cervinia . An aberration in the high-mountain landscape, extending up to the Klein Matterhorn (Little Matterhorn) on the Swiss side.

Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2024 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist

All About Photo is proud to present Filippo Poli as the winner of the April 2026 Solo Exhibition with his project Alpine Hiatus: The Snow No Longer Tastes Like Snow. The series will be featured exclusively on All About Photo throughout April 2026.

In Alpine Hiatus, Italian photographer and architect Poli captures the Alps caught between memory and transformation. Returning decades after childhood winters in the Aosta Valley, he finds snowfields replaced by reservoirs, snow cannons, and infrastructure. By juxtaposing his family’s archival black-and-white photographs with contemporary color images, Poli explores the emotional and environmental erosion of a once-familiar landscape.

Matterhorn, 4.478 m – Location: Breuil, Cervinia

The Matterhorn as seen from Cime Bianche, now transformed into a hub of construction.

Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2023 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist

The project blends architectural precision with poetic restraint, documenting both loss and resilience. Alpine Hiatus is a meditation on climate change, memory, and the shifting bond between humans and landscape. Through this exhibition, All About Photo continues to highlight photographers whose work addresses urgent global themes through a personal lens, offering viewers a quiet yet powerful act of witness.

’Alpine Hiatus’ is on view at the Showroom of All About Photo through April 2026.

Le Grand Murailles. Location: Breuil, Cervinia. In the foreground, the Cielo Alto chairlift; in the background, what remains of the glacier.

Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2023 | Medium: Giclée print on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305 gsm paper | Price: Contact the artist

Skiers climbing the mountain, 1932. Family archive.

Artist: Filippo Poli | Year: 2024