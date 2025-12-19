Rome A.D. 2025: Camps and bivouacs.

Encampments. Rome, Largo del Colonnato, 1 July 2025.

Rest after exertion, a break after the frantic rush here and there through streets and squares: like every army in history that has triumphantly entered the city, from Sulla’s legions to Alaric’s Goths, from the Landsknechts to the Piedmontese, even the compact ranks of tourists, pilgrims, and visitors of all kinds must occasionally rest and make camp, overcome by the fatigue of plundering.

So here they are, sprawled without grace or elegance on the sidewalks or on temple steps, in bars and outdoor dining areas of trattorias, dozing barefoot or leaving a few crumbs to the pigeons.

Without grace or elegance. Rome, Piazza Risorgimento, 5 November 2025.

Their various origins and reasons for coming to Rome are irrelevant: in the end, whether they are pilgrims, tourists, nuns, or homeless people, they all end up looking alike in their somewhat grotesque poses of momentary abandonment, during their breaks from sacking the city.

In the end, the most dignified are the homeless man’s four dogs.

Quarter time. Rome, Borgo Pio, 15 October 2025.

The sleep of the righteous? Rome, Borgo Pio, 13 September 2025.

A moment of despair. Rome, Via del Mascherino, 9 September 2025.

A group in black. Rome, Borgo Pio, 9 October 2025.

Leaving crumbs to the pigeons. Rome, Borgo Pio, 4 November 2025.

A moment’s rest under the gaze of the She-Wolf. Rome, Borgo Pio, 15 October 2025.

Autumn shadows. Rome, Piazza Navona, 5 November 2025.