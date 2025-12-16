Call for entry: All About Photo Awards 2026 – The Mind’s Eye

Calling All Visionaries! Unleash Your Creativity at All About Photo Awards 2026 – The Mind’s Eye!

Step into a world of creativity and recognition with the 11th edition of the All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye. For over a decade, we have provided photographers from around the world with a global platform to showcase their work, gain international exposure, and compete for over $100,000 in prizes awarded to date.

Winners will receive $5,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All 50 winners will have their work published or showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, newsletter, social media, and will be featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2026”.

In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on the website www.all-about-photo.com

Juror: Steve McCurry

Prizes and Recognition:

Grand Prize: $2,500

2nd Prize: $1,000

3rd Prize: $750

4th Prize: $500

5th Prize: $250

Total Cash Awards : $5,000

All winners will also receive:

Extensive international press coverage

Publication in the All About Photo Winners Gallery

Feature in the printed AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2026”

Promotion on our website and social media

Additionally, a selection of photographers with notable merit will be invited to showcase their portfolios.

Copyright:

All About Photo recognizes you, the author of the image, retain full ownership of the copyright in each Entry.

Usage Right:

Artist retains all copyrights to their own images. The artist’s name and photo title will be included wherever the photographs are displayed.

© Steve McCurry

Photo Contest Detail

Organized by All About Photo

Entry Page link → https://www.all-about-photo.com/all-about-photo-contest.php?cid=192

Deadline: 27/01/2026 (dd/mm/yyyy)

Contest paid or free: Paid