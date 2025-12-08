Photo Exhibition - Online

New Solo Show: ‘Notes from the Edge’ by Antonio Denti

Check out All About Photo's new Solo Exhibition by Antonio Denti, curated by Ed Kashi

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel8 December 2025
0 149

All About Photo is pleased to present Notes from the Edge by Antonio Denti, winner of our December 2025 Solo Exhibition.

Notes from the Edge of History´s Transitions. (Vatican City) – Artist: Antonio Denti

Curated by Ed Kashi

“Notes from the Edge” is a photographic exploration of the extraordinary moment we are living in—a time when the old world feels gone and the new one has yet to fully emerge. Through scenes of transition, uncertainty, and resilience, the project looks at how global forces—history, economy, climate, and human connection—push lives to the edge of what we once knew.

Notes from the Edge of a Melody (Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea) – Artist: Antonio Denti

Shot between 2008 and November 2025, this ongoing body of work is built through a “lateral vision”: images captured on the margins of daily life and professional assignments, where the true substance often reveals itself. Whether following migrants, priests, soldiers, children, or simply observing life as a father or a traveler, “Notes from the Edge” searches for meaning in the places where human experience becomes most fragile, vivid, and essential.

All About Photofrom 01/12/2025 to 31/12/2025

Antonio Denti

Online Photo Exhibition ➚
Notes from the Edge of a Primitive Future (Capomulini, Italy) – Artist: Antonio Denti

Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel8 December 2025
0 149
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

The Black Stories, Project by Madison…

6 May 2021

‘Rural Life in the Hudson Valley’…

2 September 2025

‘Muay Thai Kids’ by Alain Schroeder

3 June 2022

‘Fading’ by Mischa Lluch on view…

3 January 2025
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review