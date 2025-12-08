New Solo Show: ‘Notes from the Edge’ by Antonio Denti

All About Photo is pleased to present Notes from the Edge by Antonio Denti, winner of our December 2025 Solo Exhibition.

Notes from the Edge of History´s Transitions. (Vatican City) – Artist: Antonio Denti

Curated by Ed Kashi



“Notes from the Edge” is a photographic exploration of the extraordinary moment we are living in—a time when the old world feels gone and the new one has yet to fully emerge. Through scenes of transition, uncertainty, and resilience, the project looks at how global forces—history, economy, climate, and human connection—push lives to the edge of what we once knew.

Notes from the Edge of a Melody (Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea) – Artist: Antonio Denti

Shot between 2008 and November 2025, this ongoing body of work is built through a “lateral vision”: images captured on the margins of daily life and professional assignments, where the true substance often reveals itself. Whether following migrants, priests, soldiers, children, or simply observing life as a father or a traveler, “Notes from the Edge” searches for meaning in the places where human experience becomes most fragile, vivid, and essential.

All About Photo • from 01/12/2025 to 31/12/2025 Antonio Denti Online Photo Exhibition ➚