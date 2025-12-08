Winners: AAP Magazine 52 Street Photography

From bustling city streets to quiet sidewalks around the world, the 25 winning photographers of AAP Magazine #52: Street, representing 15 countries across 5 continents, highlight the vibrant diversity and creative vision of contemporary street photography. Selected from an international call for entries, these talented street photographers capture everyday life, urban moments, and human interactions with authenticity, precision, and artistic insight. Discover the compelling work of this year’s award-winning street photography winners from around the globe.

This year’s winners showcase a remarkable diversity of approaches. Some photographers embrace classic documentary traditions, capturing spontaneous interactions and unguarded human moments. Others explore the street through bold color, shadow, graphic compositions, or conceptual approaches that highlight fleeting gestures, urban geometry, and the quiet rhythms of city life. Their photographs reveal humor, poetry, tension, and beauty — the very heart of street photography.

Across the series, we see human presence in all its forms: from monumental gatherings and sacred rituals to intimate, suspended moments of reflection. Whether capturing the anonymity of urban streets, the choreography of daily life, or the unexpected poetry in a single gesture, each photograph transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary.

Together, these 25 photographers remind us why street photography remains one of the most dynamic and accessible forms of contemporary photography. Every street corner holds a story — and these powerful images reveal just how many are waiting to be discovered.

The Winner is Savadmon Avalachamveettil (Ireland) with the series ‘MahaKumbh – World’s Largest Gathering’

One Among Millions from the series ‘MahaKumbh – World’s Largest Gathering’ © Savadmon Avalachamveettil

The Second Place Winner is Jozef Macak (Slovakia) with the series ‘Tides of life’

River taxi from the series ‘Tides of life’ © Jozef Macak

The Third Place Winner is David Masoko (Netherlands) with the series ‘Dislocated Presences’

Diptych 8 from the series ‘Dislocated Presences’ © David Masoko

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Francesco Fantini (Italy), Danielle Goldstein (United States), Pekka Välitalo (Finland), Bartosz Michalik (Poland), France Leclerc (United States), Gail Just (United States), Derry Ainsworth (United Kingdom), Alon Goldsmith (United States/South Africa), Giedo van der Zwan (Netherlands), Pelin Guven (Turkey), Denise Pensky (United States), Jay Calderon (United States), Eric Davidove (United States), Jaejoon Ha (South Korea), Chris van Dolleweerd (Netherlands), Shay Lari-Hosain (United States), Igor Gladkov (Russia), Asako Naruto (Japan), Gabriel Marcos (Venezuela), Justin Roque (France), Fabrizio Intonti (Italy) and Nicola Balestrazzi (Italy)

The top three winners will receive a prize of $1,000, and all winning photographs will be prominently featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #52: Street.