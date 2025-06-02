Discover the stunning winning images of All About Photo Awards 2025

Other News

All About Photo is proud to announce the winners of the 10th edition of the All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye, an international photography competition celebrating excellence in visual storytelling.

Photographers from over 40 countries submitted thousands of images spanning genres and themes—from documentary and portraiture to poetic abstraction. A panel of international jurors selected 50 outstanding photographs that reflect the complexity, urgency, and beauty of life around the globe.

This year’s top five winners will share $5,000 in cash prizes.

Photographers from 26 countries across six continents are represented in the final selection. While only 12 of the 50 winners are women, 2025 marks the second time a female photographer has earned the title of Photographer of the Year.

“To take photographs means to recognize—simultaneously and within a fraction of a second—both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye, and one’s heart on the same axis.”
— Henri Cartier-Bresson

The award continues to honor this spirit through images that inform, provoke, and move.

Husnah Kukundakwe (15) during an early swim training at the Elite Swim and Gym pool in Kampala, Uganda. from the series ‘Inclusive Nation’ © Marijn Fidder
Stolen Innocence © Abdelrahman Alkahlout
Hot Springs of Budaklı © Erhan Coral
