Photo Exhibition - Online

Solo Show: ‘Blueprint’ by Benita Mayo

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel9 October 2025
0 274
Flag at the Stern © Benita Mayo

All About Photo is honored to feature Blueprint by Benita Mayo as the winner of the October 2025 Solo Exhibition, selected by curator Aline Smithson.

Mayo’s work is an intimate exploration of memory’s fragility, the inheritance of family history, and the lingering effects of collective trauma. The project was sparked by the unexpected passing of her father in 2020, an event that transformed her view of memory and initiated a search for meaning in the stories passed down through generations.

Set against Virginia’s complex history—a birthplace tied to slavery, the Civil War, and the long fight for civil rights—Blueprint blends personal and national narratives. Through both photographs and words, Mayo recalls the silence, grief, and fear of her youth, while also honoring the perseverance and love that carried her family forward.

Inspired by Toni Morrison’s urging to “remember and do better,” the series transforms silence into testimony. It functions as both tribute and healing, bearing witness to sorrow while affirming resilience.

Blueprint can be viewed in the Solo Exhibition section of All About Photo during October 2025.

All About PhotoOctober 1-31, 2025

Benita Mayo

Online Photo Exhibition ➚

Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel9 October 2025
0 274
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Zaido by Yukari Chikura

1 October 2020

‘Rotan Switch’ by Lisa McCord

4 August 2023

Results of All About Photo Awards…

12 April 2020

Losing our Minds by Eddy Verloes

6 March 2021
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We do non post commercial ads. We only promote our internal services
Please whitelist PRIVATE Photo Review