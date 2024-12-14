Unveiling Street Stories: Honoring the Winners of AAP Magazine 44

We’re delighted to reveal the winners of AAP Magazine’s 44th photo competition, dedicated to the vibrant and dynamic theme of Street.

Street photography, a timeless genre, has shaped the evolution of photography itself. From the cobblestone streets of 19th-century Paris to the glassy skyscrapers of modern metropolises, it has chronicled the essence of urban life. This genre captures the fleeting, often overlooked moments that define the human experience—moments shaped by the interplay of individuals and the cities they inhabit.

Long Shadows from the series ‘Hunting Shadows’ © Tommi Viitala

This issue of AAP Magazine 44: Street celebrates the genre’s enduring charm and evolution. Street photography thrives on spontaneity, weaving stories through serendipitous encounters, split-second glances, and the hidden beauty within the mundane. It’s a form of storytelling that demands sharp observation, patience, and an unyielding curiosity to see the extraordinary in everyday life.

This year’s competition drew submissions from around the globe, showcasing the work of 25 exceptional photographers from 11 countries across five continents. These artists have captured the pulse of urban life, presenting a breathtaking tapestry of stories that reflect the diversity and vibrancy of street photography today.

The winners of AAP Magazine 44

First Place: Tommi Viitala (Finland) with the series Hunting Shadows.

Tommi Viitala (Finland) with the series Hunting Shadows. Second Place: Andrea Torrei (Italy) with the series The Silent Wait.

Andrea Torrei (Italy) with the series The Silent Wait. Third Place: Rens Dekker (The Netherlands) with the series Les Carolos: L’Âme du Pays Noir.

The silent wait © Andrea Torrei

The Merit Award Gallery features work from: Mischa Lluch (Spain), Luca Regoli (Italy), Cheung Yin Fang (Malaysia), Spiro Bolos (United States), Mariana Basurto (Mexico), Alessandro Deluigi (Italy), Jelisa Peterson (United States), Matthew Steaffens (United States), Eric Davidove (United States), Susanne Grether (United States), Adriana Ferrarese (Italy), Julio Marchamalo Amado (Spain), Max Marienko (United States), Paul Carruthers (United Kingdom), Lauren Stewart (United States), Joanna Madloch (United States), Antonio Denti (Italy), Alex McClintock (Australia), Nadia Eeckhout (Belgium), Colin Page (United Kingdom), Aude Delannoy Dib (France), and Charles Klein (United States).

The top three winners will share $1,000 in prizes. All winning photographs will be featured on the All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine 44: Street.

Join us in celebrating these talented photographers who capture the heartbeat of urban life, one moment at a time.